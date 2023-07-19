Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat and his predecessor Dr. Kiiza Besigye will today hold parallel media briefings as an apparent rift in the party’s top leadership deepens.

The duo intends to answer varying allegations against each other as the one-time largest opposition party melts down.

Party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and allied compatriots on Monday publicly accused the party Secretary-General Nandala Mafabi of working with the state.

This was during a national consultative meeting organized by a group led by Ssemujju and deputy president Erias Lukwago reportedly without approval of the president.

Both the party president and Secretary General are accused of taking money from the ruling party during the 2021 election period, claims they have since denied.

Amuriat’s press conference is to be held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, while Dr. Besigye will hold his at Katonga Road, both will be at 11 am.