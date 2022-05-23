By Derreck Wandera

Former Forum for Democratic Change president and political activist Dr Kizza Besigye has again been arrested.

He was arrested by police after he attempted to leave his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

Besgigye was last week placed under arrest after he attempted to resume his “walk-to-work” campaign in protest of the rising fuel and essential commodity prices.

He however, tried to defy this directive this morning saying he would not accept to be kept in his house like a prisoner in his own country.

He is currently being held in a police van parked near his home

The People’s Front for Transition (PFT) leader was heading to Kasangati town to resume his protests against the high commodity prices.

Dr Besigye’s arrest comes just hours after President Museveni in a televised address last evening ruled out any possibilities of slashing taxes as a measure to curb escalating prices of essential commodities in Uganda.

The police have not give any reason for the arrest of Besigye who has since early this month renewed his criticism of President Museveni’s government for doing nothing to cushion vulnerable Ugandans against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.