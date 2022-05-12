By Moses Ndhaye

Four-time presidential candidate and leader of the People’s Front for Transition Dr. Kizza Besigye has this morning been arrested for leading a protest against the skyrocketing prices of fuel and commodities in the country.

Earlier before his arrest, Besigye condemned the government for ignoring the cries of Ugandans who have lost hope and are living in fear due to the rising cost of living after battling two years of lockdown.

He has now launched a campaign that seeks to awaken the citizens to stand up and demand what they deserve.

As a short-term measure to manage the skyrocketing prices, Besigye is demanding that government reduces taxes on some commodities and in the future reduce the size of the cabinet.