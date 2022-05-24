By Derrick Wandera

The leader of the people’s Front for Transition Dr Kizza Besigye has this morning eluded security operatives at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District and made his way to downtown Kampala.

He was however intercepted by police at Arua Park.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president showed up in city centre paralyzing business as people cheered him.

He arrived in the city with megaphones mounted on his car, calling on people to ‘wake up and protest the skyrocketing commodity prices.”

Dr Besigye shouted from his car, “We need to fight this war and make sure that the crisis of high prices is dealt with, as the people cheered him.

He mission was, however, cut short when police surrounded his car and pulled him out. By the time of filing this story, the four-time presidential contender had been whisked away to the Central Police Station.