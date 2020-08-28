The former presidential candidates for the opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change has asked all oppositions leaders who are going to engage in forthcoming elections to use their campaign trail to mobilise Ugandans for change as opposed to making promises they won’t fulfil when they do not have the power and resources.

Besigye last week announced that he will not participate in the forthcoming election which he referred to as plan A and said that he will rather concentrate on Plan B which he said will entail fighting, much as he did not divulge how he was going to fight.

Addressing journalists at his offices at Katonga road, Dr Besigye says that plan B also involves opposition politicians who are going to participate in the forthcoming elections.

He warned these aspirants not to promise schools, roads or hospitals to voters because they do not have power and resources to fulfil these promises asking them to rather use their campaign platforms to preach change and get political liberation.

He says even religious leaders should join plan B because it’s God’s plan.