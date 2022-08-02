Still smarting from the controversial loss in the Soroti East parliamentary by-election last week, leading Opposition leaders Kizza Besigye and Robert ‘Bobi Wine’ Kyagulanyi say they will join forces as they explore new ways of regime change.

At a press conference called at a Kampala hotel yesterday to announce their pledge to collaborate, leaders of the main opposition parties refused to rule out boycotting future elections.

