Dr Kizza Besigye and NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi have condemned the illegal arrest of the Makindye West MP Hon Allan Ssewanyana.

Hon Ssewanyana who had earlier been released on bail was ‘kidnapped’ by men in a drone car on his way out of Kigo prison.

Besigye who posted on his Twitter page called upon Ugandans to resist the violation of the law.

“Having completed all the requirements to be released on bail from Kigo Prison, Hon Allan Ssewanyana emerged from the prison gates this evening; was promptly grabbed by armed men in black uniforms; thrown in a van (commonly called DRONE) and taken to, yet unknown, destination! This outrageous abuse of rights and the violation of the rule of law, with impunity calls on every Ugandan to protest and resist this NRM/M7 Junta rule. Today it’s Allan; tomorrow, it’ll be you,” he tweeted.

Robert Kyagulanyi, who also doubles as the National Unity platform has condemned the illegal arrest of Hon Ssewanyana and called upon Ugandans to bring this to an end.

“Last night, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana a Member of Parliament (NUP) was abducted outside Kigo prison by gun wielding men after being granted bail by court. Driven to unknown place in the infamous ‘drone’ car! How thousands of our people have been abducted under the cover of the dark! A few weeks ago, #DictatorMuseveni came out to posture about human rights! We told him it was just a matter of time, he would be exposed. In no time, his men were at it again- torturing, abducting and murdering people. All Ugandans have an urgent duty to bring this to a end,” he tweeted.

However, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso last evening said he had been taken to Kireka to answer other charges.

While MP Muhammad Ssegirinya remains in prison, the two are accused of having fueled the recent killings in Greater Masaka sub region that left over 30 people dead.