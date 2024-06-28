Former opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Dr. Kiiza Besigye is calling for mechanisms for putting all leaders in check to avoid situations like the one in neighboring Kenya.

His remarks were in relation to the nationwide youth-led anti-tax protests that have left more than 20 people reportedly killed and scores of others injured.

Speaking at the launch of the African Public Square by the Africa Leadership Centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday morning, Besigye said some off these activities are driven by greed, vice he says has eaten up the young people as much as it has the older generation.

“For me there is problem of all these generation, but I do not consider these problems as generational, because I have said the young are as greedy and selfish as the old, unless we have created mechanism that will check anybody who is exercising power weather young or old we will continue with the same problem, Dr. Kiiza Besigye said.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, the Kenyan High Court earlier approved the use of military force to restore order, following days of protests that at some point overwhelmed police.

Armoured military vehicles patrolled streets in the capital, Nairobi, yesterday as police fired tear gas to disperse protesters, who had threatened to storm the presidential palace.

The judge said that although the military deployment was critical to protect government installations, the authorities are only given two days to clarify how long the deployment would last, along with its rules of engagement.