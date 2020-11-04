Former Forum for Democratic Change leader Dr Kiiza Besigye has condemned the arrest of presidential candidates before and after their nomination yesterday.

The FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine were brutally arrested yesterday during the nomination exercise.

In a tweet, Dr Besigye says police banned processions on nomination days but the ruling National Resistance Movement candidate Yoweri Museveni held processions and the police simply looked on.

Uganda Police banned processions on days for presidential nominations. Ruling NRM/M7 Junta held processions for M7 nomination & Police looked on & hasn’t arrested anyone. Police is now hunting for those who may have disturbed peace of the law breakers!!https://t.co/evXQWCgjk0 — Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) November 3, 2020

He says that the same police brutalized Amuriat and Kyagulanyi, exposing its selective enforcement of the law.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu says yesterday’s arrests continue an undesirable and untenable trajectory.