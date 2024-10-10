Dr. Kizza Besigye, the former president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, has attributed the recent increase in life expectancy among Ugandans primarily to foreign aid rather than government initiatives.

According to the 2024 census report, the average lifespan of Ugandans has risen from 63 years in 2014 to 68 years in 2024.

Addressing journalists on Uganda’s 62nd Independence Day, Besigye argued that the government should not take credit for this achievement but rather acknowledge the significant contributions of donor countries whose taxpayers have funded various health programs.

“It has been caused by the immunization of children so that those who die between the first month and the five years have improved. But who has been immunizing our children? It is thanks to the UNICEF, World Coalition on Vaccines called Gavi, which they have been stealing from. What survives the thieves of NRM has helped improve life expectancy because of vaccination,” Besigye said on Wednesday.

He highlighted that nearly 100% of the Ministry of Health’s budget is dependent on foreign aid. As a result, Besigye urged Ugandans to express gratitude to these international funders for their continued support, which has played a crucial role in improving the well-being of the country’s citizens.