By Ruth Anderah

Former Forum for Democratic Change leader Rt. Col. Dr Kiiza Besigye has been denied bail before Buganda Road Court after the magistrate ruled that he has no guarantee if he will not commit similar offences once released.

Presiding Grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza says both Besigye and Lubega Mukaku were 2 weeks ago charged before the same Court with incitment to violence and released on bail but it has surprised him that they are back again on similar charges within a short period .

It has been Muhumuza’s ruling that he is under the duty to protect the sanctity and integrity of the court which should not be dragged into politics hence denying the pair bail and sending them back on remand at Luzira prison for another 2 weeks.

Besigye and Mukaku were arrested on Tuesday this week as they were demonstrating against the sky -rocking prices of commodities .

The duo then pleaded not guilty to one count of incitment to violence which prosecution contended was committed on 14th June 2022 at Kikuubo Shawurayako in Kampala City.

It’s alleged that the 2 accused without any unlawful excuse at an assembly addressed members of the public implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, yet this act can result into violence and destruction of property .

On the 25th May 2022, Besigye was granted a cash bail of 30 million shillings and went on remand to Luzira prison before the same was reduced to 3 million shillings by the Highcourt after a week.

However the magistrate has informed the two that they are at liberty to appeal against his decison but must return to his court on the 1st July to check on the progress of police inquiries.