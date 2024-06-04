The Katonga faction founding leader of the Forum for Democratic Change Dr Kiiza Besigye will today Monday start off a weeklong consultation tour across Teso and Sebei sub regions respectively.

Dr Besigye will start from Amura District today before heading to Soroti City on Wednesday.

On Thursday he will be in Kapchorwa and Friday in Mbale City.

Dr Besigye and a team from FDC Katonga faction are continuing with their grass root consultations on the way forward after accusations against the current FDC party leaders in Najjanankumbi that they sold the party to the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Consultations started with Wakiso in Buganda, then Ankole, Kigezi, Bunyoro, Acholi, Lango, before proceeding with Mityana and Masaka.

In most of those areas, FDC Party supporters have recommended for a formulation of a new party that will front a candidate during the pending 2026 general elections.