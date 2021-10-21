By Prossy Kisakye

The newly created People’s Front for Transition (PFT) has today launched a book detailing an alleged crisis in Uganda, which says will determine whether or not citizens will see the need to fight for change or not.

While launching the book titled the “State of the crisis in Uganda today”, the new formation’s national chairman, Dr. Kizza Besigye, said they were forced to compile the book because, after the launch of the Front, many Ugandans shifted their focus from the current crisis to individuals fighting the crisis.

The book highlights the 3 classes of people in Uganda, describing the 1st class as those in government making 1% of Ugandans, 2 class CSO’s, business community giants, and high ranking security officials who make up 9% of the population and the 3 class which makes up 90% of Ugandans.

He said the 1st and 2nd class are not in crisis because they can manage to solve their problems while the 3rd class is in a big crisis because they have no helper, urging them to unite for change.

The book also cites poor governance, unemployment among the vulnerable groups, poor health care services, rising number of stunted children among others, claims the government has often denied.

The Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama earlier challenged Besigye to formally register the PFT as a political party and join the political arena.