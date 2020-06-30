

Dr Kiiza Besigye is likely to contest again for opposition party, forum for democratic change if the ongoing talks with the party yield positive results.

A source at the party says several people both internally and externally are asking him to hold the party flag come 2021.

When contacted, the party president Patrick Amuriat said the party is yet to officially meet Dr Besigye over the same.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan says that she is among the people who have been contacting Besigye to contest because according to her, Besigye is still the best candidate to compete against President Museveni.