The hearing of the case in which Dr Kizza Besigye and activist Samuel Walter Mukaaku are accused of inciting the public over high prices of commodities has been adjourned once again due to the absence of witnesses.

The case was scheduled for further hearing today, with Dr. Besigye present in court. However, the prosecution, led by Allan Mucunguzi, failed to produce any witnesses.

Mucunguzi informed Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya that all prosecution witnesses, who are police officers, are currently away on official duties.

The prosecution alleges that on June 14, 2023, at Kikuubo Shawuriyako in Kampala Business Center, the defendants used a loudspeaker to call upon people in Luganda, stating “Banna Uganda muzuukuke twegatte tutaase ensi yaffe.” The police interpreted this as inciting the public to take over the government.

The case has now been adjourned until February 14, 2024, for further hearing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Besigye expressed dissatisfaction with what he called unnecessary adjournments and perceived malicious prosecution against him.

“This matter has been here now for nearly two years and it is one of those very many cases that have been brought against me and my colleague Mr Mukaaku. The intention of this case is very clear, it is simply to deprive us of doing our work and to impoverish us by spending a lot of time here (court),” Besigye told journalists on Thursday.