By Ruth Anderah

Jailed Opposition Leader Dr Kizza Besigye and activist Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku have petitioned High Court seeking to be released on bail.

Besigye and Mukaaku were on June 17th 2022 denied bail by Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza and remanded to Luzira prison on charges of inciting violence.

In his ruling, the magistrate said that once granted bail there is a high likelihood that the accused persons will recommit the same offences.

However, being unhappy with the Court’s decision, Besigye and Makaaku, petitioned High Court saying the magistrate wrongful denied them bail based on a track record of unprosecuted criminal cases opened against them by the state.

High Court is yet to fix their bail application for hearing.