The former presidential candidate of the opposition forum for Democratic change Dr Kizza Besigye has rallied his supporters in Kigezi region to vote for Patrick Amuriat, the current party candidate.

Addressing his second rally in Ntungamo District, Besigye says that the party fronted Amuriat to handle plan A that has to do with elections and he will handle the Plan B that has to do with mind set change.

He says that a lot of money is being released during these elections and if anyone gives them money, they should eat it but when it comes to election date, they should vote for the candidate with the key symbol.

Besigye blamed the current government for the destroying education and elevating youth unemployment saying that this will only change if they vote out the current government.

Besigye who joined Amuriat in Rukungiri yesturday has today accompanied him in Rukiga and Ntungamo and will later for to Rwampala.