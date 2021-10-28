By Prossy Kisakye

The national chairperson of the newly created people’s front for transition, Dr Kizza Besigye, has rallied young people across the country to join the liberation struggle.

Besigye says since the youth make up the majority population of this country and are among those oppressed by the current regime they shouldn’t sit back and watch while things are not right.

He encouraged the youth to believe in themselves wherever they are to use their positions focusing on being agents of change without fear of being used.

He made the remarks while presenting at a national youth debate on the current crisis in the county organized by the PFT leadership at JEEMA head offices in Kampala.