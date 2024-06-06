Retired Col Dr Kiza Besigye, a four time presidential candidate for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) was treated to seemingly harsh reception during his 2 day consultative meetings in Amuria and Soroti district which ended yesterday in Soroti city.

The kind of frenzy and elation that usually accompanied Dr Besigye’s entry into Teso was lacking from Tuesday when he set foot in his former strong hold.

The FDC mobilizers attached to the Najjanankumbi faction kept away, with the proposed public rally at Soroti sports grounds called off at the last minute.

Besigye and his Katonga faction were in Amuria and Soroti districts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, to consult with the FDC delegates on the possible creation of the new party after a fallout with the Najjanankumbi faction led by Eng Patrick Amuriat as FDC president over allegations of dirty money.

John Gilbert Obileng one of the FDC delegate instead appealed to Besigye and his Katonga faction to stop their dream of forming a new party, after failing to reconcile with the Najjanankumbi faction over allegations of accepting dirty money from the NRM.