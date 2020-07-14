

By Benjamin Jumbe

The recent actions of the minister of health Dr Ruth Aceng have undermined efforts to promote adherence to health guidelines put in place to contain the spread of COVID 19.

The minister was last week seen amidst a crowd, an incident which has raised concern from various stakeholders with others calling for her resignation.

Now, former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye says her intention notwithstanding, the minister needed to be more concerned about the SOPs than expose the people describing her actions as very unprofessional.

The minister has since dismissed claims that she was campaigning clarifying that she was teaching people how to use masks which had been distributed.

She explained that the people got excited to see her and surged forward in total violation of the Social distancing guidelines.