By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of the People’s Front for Transition political pressure group, Dr. Kiiza Besigye has revealed plans to challenge his continued house arrest in court.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential contender, and President Museveni’s former personal doctor has been under house arrest since last Thursday following his attempt to walk to Kampala in protest against high commodity prices.

Speaking on the KFM Hot seat show last night, Besigye has condemned his confinement at home saying it is illegal and has instructed his legal team to file a case both at the national courts and when the need arises, he will run to the regional court.

He has meanwhile accused security operatives of acting with impunity and defying court orders given the fact that Kasangati court and the High court have ruled before as illegal house arrests.

He however adds that he is also considering taking political means to challenge his house arrest.

According to Besigye, he has been arrested for political reasons in total disregard of his human rights adding that such a situation calls for political intervention.

Police insist that Besigye is under preventive arrest.

AUDIO: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/audio/besigye-to-sue-gov-t-over-house-arrest-3818026