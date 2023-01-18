The case of incitement to violence against former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Dr. Kizza Besigye has failed to take off this morning as scheduled.

Dr. Besigye was physically present in court today but the state attorney in personal conduct with the case, Ivan Kyazze is reportedly away on official leave and another state attorney who is familiar with the case, Patricia Chingtho was transferred to LDC Court.

This was revealed by another state attorney, Jean Nareeba before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza. Now the case has been adjourned to February 22, 2023, for further hearing.

However, the defence lawyer and Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago was not happy with this adjournment, noting that they would have informed them that the prosecutor is away before wasting their time to go to court.

Besigye is jointly standing trial with activist Samuel Lubega Mukaku for allegedly inciting members of the public to demonstrate against the sky-rocking commodity prices.

It is alleged that the duo on June 14, 2022, at Kikuubo Shawurayako without any lawful excuse, addressed members of the public while implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, yet the act can result into violence and destruction of property.