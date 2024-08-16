Former Forum for Democratic Change leader, Dr Kiiza Besigye has expressed his dissatisfaction with what he called “failure of the state” to conclude the case against him on inciting violence, despite having been charged over two years ago.

In June 2022, Besigye and political activist Samuel Lubega Mukaaku were arrested in downtown Kampala while reportedly calling on Ugandans to rise up and protest against the high cost of living worsened by skyrocketing commodity prices.

They were then charged and remanded to prison before being granted bail a few weeks later.

However, since then, the hearing of the case has not been concluded due to the state not being available or the trial magistrate at Buganda Road being indisposed.

The case was set for hearing today, August 16, 2024, with the possibility of the state summing up its submissions to allow, Trial Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya to set up a judgment date, however, this too has flopped because she is indisposed.

Sit-in Magistrate Caroline Kyoshabire has thus adjourned the matter on behalf of the trial magistrate until August 30, 2024.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Besigye expressed his frustration with what he called a politically motivated case to just drain them mentally.

“The reality of the situation is that there is no case, they just hold us as part of political persecution, it’s not prosecution to make sure that we don’t have time to do our own work, and whatever we have, we spend it on court appearances and its part of psychological torture,” he said on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Documents before court show that on June 14, 2022, in Kikuubo, Shauriyako Parish, Kampala City, Besigye, and Mukaaku without lawful excuse made statements indicating that it would be desirable to demonstrate, which could cause violence and damage to property.

Prosecution says without any lawful excuse, the two rallied masses to rise up against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.