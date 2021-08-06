By Damali Mukhaye Politician Dr Kizza Besigye, has asked the government to “immediately” reopen schools, arguing that students marooned at home are young and have higher immunity to withstand Covid-19.

In addition, he said the children who constitute Uganda’s future are missing out on education and wasting away, yet many teachers by his estimate are under 40 years and less vulnerable to the virus.

Dr Besigye, a medical doctor and former personal physician to President Museveni, said the closure of education institutions and other prohibitions deployed by Education ministry in the name of the pandemic, are illogical and unjustified.

“The biggest crime this government has ever done is refusing to reopen schools. There is absolutely no justification for the measures that have been taken in education,” he said while addressing journalists at his offices on Katonga Road in Kampala yesterday.

