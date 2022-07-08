By Ritah Kemigisa

Four-time presidential candidate and former FDC party president Rtd Col Dr. Kiiza Besigye has underscored the need for a new budget and a change in how money is used in the country if the current crisis is resolved.

Speaking to Morning at NTV, Besigye criticized the government for spending huge sums of money on defense and meeting administrative costs given the huge cabinet.

According to Besigye, Uganda does not need 82 ministers, presidential advisors, and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) because they are allegedly not serving the interest of Ugandans but rather the president.

He adds that the defense budget is misallocated since Uganda at the moment has no external threats.

He quickly adds though that the condition of security officers needs to be improved.

Besigye meanwhile says the priority should be on improving learning outcomes and securing food for Ugandans