The leader of People’s Front for Transition also a four-time presidential candidate, Rtd Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, has blamed the current insecurity in the country on the rising cost of living.

His remarks follow a recent attack on Busiika police post in Luweero where two officers were killed and their guns stolen.’

The situation has since forced the government to merge and close some police posts in order to provide security to the men in uniform.

According to Besigye, the attackers are hungry Ugandans who are looking for means to survive and put food on their tables by using all kinds of means.

He however warns that merging police posts will instead worsen the levels of insecurity in the country as criminals will now commit crimes without interference.