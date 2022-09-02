Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza has declined to issue criminal summons against opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye as asked by prosecution due to his absence from court today.

According to Samuel Muyizzi, one of his lawyers , Dr. Besigye is away in Ntungamo district for the burial of Yona Kanyomozi.

Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze had asked court to issue criminal summons against Besigye but the trial magistrate overruled him saying there was a genuine reason for his absence and adjourned the case until October 24th 2022 for mention.

Besigye and Samuel Lubega of the Democratic Party Bloc have on two occasions been arrested while leading demonstrations against the sky-rocking prices of essential commodities.

Prosecution says on June 14th 2022 at Kikubo Shauriyako in Kampala City, Besigye and Lubega, without lawful excuse made statements indicating that it would be desirable to demonstrate, which could cause violence and damage to property.

Meanwhile prosecution has today disclosed the evidence it intends to rely on during trial.