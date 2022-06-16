By Ruth Anderah

Lawyers representing opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye vowed to drag Asuman Muhumuza to Judicial Service Commission over misconduct and abuse of office.

This was after the magistrate refused to handle Dr Besigye’s application for bail saying it was late.

According to the suspect’s lawyers led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the Court shouldn’t have charged them this late and declined to grant their request for bail.

The four times Presidential Candidate together activist Samuel Lubega Mukaku were yesterday evening produced in Court at 6pm and charged with incitment to violence.

They denied the charges and were remanded until Friday for bail application.

This did not go well with his supporters who turned rowdy and protested saying “Asuman Shame on You , Shame on You” on top of their voices .

The Court heard that on June 14th 2022 at Kikubo Shauriyako in Kampala City, Besigye and Mukaku without lawful excuse made statements indicating that it would be desirable to demonstrate, which could cause violence and damage to property.

Meanwhile, yesterday five people were arrested from the Court premises as they protested the decision to take Besigye to Prison and taken to CPS Kampala.