Police Detective Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana has been released on bail by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi over charges of aggravated trafficking.

Arinakiwe has been ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs2 million and to deposit his passport before court.

His three sureties which include his 68-year-old mother, a brother, and his friend were each ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10 million and to ensure his return in court whenever needed.

Arinaitwe has been ordered to return to court on September 9, 2023, for hearing of the case.

Arinaitwe first appeared before court on August 10, 2023, and was remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly exploiting his housemaid sexually.

Arinatiwe rose to fame in 2011 when he was photographed holding a hammer smashing the rear windscreen of a car belonging to former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Rt. Dr. Kizza Besigye before spraying his eyes with pepper at Mulago roundabout.

Arinaitwe who is attached to the Crime Intelligence is alleged to have recruited, transported, and harbored a 23-year-old woman for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Prosecution states that on June 23, 2023, at his home in Nalumunye-Bandwe in Kyengera Town Council, Arinaitwe used various forms of deception, threats, and abuse of power to force the victim into involuntary servitude or debt bondage which is contrary to the Prevention of Trafficking Act ( 2009).