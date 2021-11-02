By Prossy Kisakye

The People’s Front for Transition have today launched the Transition Agenda that includes 12 points to be followed when they assume power from the incumbent NRM government.

While presenting the 12 points of the Transition Agenda, at JEEMA head offices in Kampala, the secretary general of the agenda Mike Mabike, noted that they will first of all formulate the Transitional Government of National Unity that will lead the country for 4 years as they prepare the presidential and parliamentary general elections to transfer power to the people.

Among the agenda the Front will demilitarise politics and improve civil-military relations, promulgate a new constitution, re-structure government institutions, promote inclusivity, facilitate devolution of power, undertake land and natural resources management reforms , deal with corruption and economic crimes among others.

Speaking at the launch the national chairperson of PFT, Dr Kizza Besigye noted that restoring the livelihood of Ugandans is key on the agenda.

The Front will be traversing the entire nation sensitizing Ugandans for the need for power transition.

He has meanwhile urged democratic seeking forces not to fight for leadership positions but unite together for change.