By Ritah Kemigisa

Parliament has granted leave to Budiope East MP Hon. Moses Magogo to introduce a Private Member’s Bill entitled, the National Sports Bill, which will regulate the operation and administration of national sports associations, federations, and community sports clubs.

The Bill when introduced seeks to dissolve the National Council of Sports and reconstitute a new body that will be known as the Uganda Sports Commission.

While moving the motion, Magogo said the lack of a single piece of legislation governing the incorporation and operation of national sports associations and sports clubs has resulted in governance and administration challenges.

The Bill, when introduced will also propose the creation of a Sports Fund for purposes of providing a predictable and sustainable means of funding national sports in the country, as well as the creation of a tribunal to settle sports disputes.