A bird strike shortly after takeoff has this morning sent a Turkish Airlines flight back to Entebbe International Airport.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Vianney Luggya says the plane which departed the Airport at 7:30 am was bound for Istanbul, Turkey when it hit birds during the heavy downpour.

According to Luggya, the pilot had to make an emergency diversion and hover around the Ugandan airspace to reduce fuel before landing safely at Entebbe Airport at 8:52 am.

Luggya says all the 281 passengers who were on board are safe and disembarked safely. He says the Aircraft is currently being checked to ensure it is in a condition for safe operation.

This particular plane was seen by many Ugandans making a few circles in the sky this morning.