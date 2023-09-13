Embattled national chairman of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Wasswa Birigwa says he has so far raised 50 percent of the funds required to host his national delegates conference slated for September 19, 2023.

Birigwa had requested for over Shs630 million to support the conference that is expected to be attended by over 1,900 delegates from across the country including about 400 invited guests.

However, the party turned down his request on grounds that the said event had not been authorized by the party organs.

Birigwa last week indicated that his delegates’ conference would go on as earlier planned with or without funding from the party.

Without giving further details of how it was collected, Biriggwa tells KFM that the said funds have been mobilized from members of the public.

He indicated that “The budget was constructed by the office of the Secretary-General and given to me, but was later not accepted,”

Birigwa has assured his guests that security for the conference has been provided by police.