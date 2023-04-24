The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has commended the clergymen and women who attended the Kigali meet for sticking to their decision of resisting gay activities.

While presiding over the confirmation ceremony for over 100 children held at St Peter’s Church – Kisaasi, Bishop Luwalira says the team should be prayed for so that they don’t bow to the pressure from people who are doubting God’s authority.

“We are talking about people from the West who have come to erode our values and identity. We commend those who went to Kigali and still talked against gay activities. We pray for them to continue being spiritually sensitive and know what they are supposed to do,” he said.

He also urged parents to pray for their children to get knowledge and be able to differentiate between what is good and what is bad so that they don’t fall prey to gay activities.

”Protect our children and be careful about the messages on clothes that you buy for your children such as, I was born to be wild,” he added.