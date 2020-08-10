By Benjamin Jumbe

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has expressed shock and disappointment at the demolition of St. Peter’s Church in Ndeeba.

The church was demolished last night after long-standing wrangles over ownership of the land on which it sits.

Bishop Luwalira says the attack on the house of God was done during the lockdown and during curfew time by people with the power of the gun.

He has however urged Christians to stay hopeful, trust in God and know that they are to overcome all challenges that come their way.

He also said Christians will not fear any man but God who can kill both the body and the soul and will not have their faith broken by the incident.

Sources say people who claim to be the owners of church land took advantage of curfew and completely brought the structure built over 40 years ago on the ground.