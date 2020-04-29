By Rajab Mukombozi

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa has asked Ugandans to embrace scientific marriages even after coronavirus lockdown.

While talking to our reporter on Tuesday, Bishop Mwesigwa said many married couples are leaving in unholy and illegal marriages because the institution of marriage has been portrayed as expensive that those who are not rich fear to legalize relationships.

“The institution of marriage has become very expensive, the bar for marriage has been set so high that those that can’t raise large sums of money to have mega weddings or parties have to remain in unholy marriages praying that they can work and have enough money and wed, which also does not come easily,” Bishop Mwesigwa observed.

He said that the President allowing marriages to continue during this lockdown but in a scientific way was a well-thought idea that not only continues to cement the foundation of our societies which is a family unit but also downplays thinking that had been inculcated especially in young couples.

Bishop Mwesigwa revealed that the diocese has carried out 10 scientific marriages since the lockdown.

He adds that some virtues that cement family bonds like love and trust remain lacking after couples can’t afford to get wedded because of glorifying mega and expensive marriages.

The Bishop also called upon parents to stop the habit of too many demands from young couples, something he also noted is stopping couples from getting married.

He urged parents to stand with their children to go into holy matrimony and help them to grow economically.

“Don’t ask for too many demands as if you are selling your daughter, instead, help the two to establish a stable marriage through going into holy matrimony and economic empowerment, “advised Bishop Mwesigwa.

Bishop Mwesigwa advised young couples to invest this money in building a new home, start-up businesses and save for the future needs of their children instead of spending on expensive weddings.

In Uganda, marriage has been made expensive that even some couples start their marriage in debts or struggle financially.