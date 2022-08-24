By Simon Peter Emwamu

The Catholic Bishop of Soroti diocese has threatened to withdraw all parish priests from Lwala parish following the rampant theft of church property by Christians.

For the last two years, a group of unknown people have been terrorizing parishioners at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Parish Lwala stealing church property and issuing threats to the parish priest.

While visiting the parish during a pastoral tour, Bishop Joseph Olaich Eciru, said there is no other option left than to have the priests withdrawn.

Lwala catholic parish, is one of the oldest in Soroti diocese, having been established over 100years ago and the complex houses other institutions like Lwala boys, Lwala girls and Lwala catholic hospital.

Samuel Okello the Kalaki district chairperson, says the district security team has now resolved to establish a police post and CCTV cameras within Lwala catholic complex.