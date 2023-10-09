Mityana Bishop William Tomusange is one of the people who were arrested at the National Unity Platform (NUP) party offices in Kamwokya on Monday morning. This is according to the party president, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

Businesses in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb came to a standstill after the military and the police stopped NUP members from holding national prayers for their people who were allegedly killed, arrested, and kidnapped.

The arrested were moved to Kira Road Police Station in Kampala including NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, the party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, and Fred Nyanzi, the Secretary for Mobilization.

“Bishop William Tomusange who had come to join us in prayer for the souls of our comrades whose lives the regime ended has also been arrested. He joins comrade Pastor Muwanguzi Andrew, and other leaders who were taken in earlier,” Bobi Wine posted on X, the former Twitter on Monday.

Before their arrest, Ssenyonyi said they were surprised by the security deployment.

“Police and the UPDF cordoned off our offices, beating people and anybody who was trying to access our offices was arrested. It is ironic that this is Independence Day, which means we have independence to operate politically, independence in any sense,” Ssenyonyi said before his arrest on Monday.