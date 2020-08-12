By Benjamin Jumbe

Bishops of Church of Uganda are this morning set to visit the demolished St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba.

It comes days after the 45 year old church building was razed down by city business man Dodovico Mwanje

According to the church of Uganda communications officer Sadiki Adams, the bishops are to make a joint Statement in Solidarity with the Christian Community of Namirembe Diocese in condemnation of the sinful act of demolition of God’s sanctuary.

Visiting the site last evening the archbishop of the church of Uganda His grace Dr Stephen Kazimba said the barbaric act of destruction was evil and sign of lost respect for God, calling for a serious and impartial inquiry into the matter.