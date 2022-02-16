By Moses Ndhaye

Educationists have said that technological advancement and the impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic necessitates institutions of learning to continue embracing affordable blended teaching and learning.

Blended learning models include physical classes and online learning.

The Deputy Executive Secretary in Charge of Examinations Management at the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board, (UBTEB) Dr. Wilfred Nahamya Karukuza says the current high cost of data will force students to continue resisting what he described as a very relevant method of imparting knowledge to learners in a modern world.

Dr. Nahamya revealed this during a free information technology and multimedia training for students organized by UBTEB in partnership with Isbat University held at the university’s city campus.

The training that attracted over 100 learners was aimed at assessing young people’s skills in IT and multimedia and at the same time, counseling them on the career paths of their choice.

He says young people need to be supported to adapt and take advantage of IT to not only create jobs for themselves but also utilize it to access different services including education.