By AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi to address election concerns after he was sworn in for a new term.

Blinken, travelling in West Africa, spoke by telephone with Tshisekedi to congratulate him on his victory, the State Department said.

Blinken “encouraged President Tshisekedi to address the concerns raised by election observation missions by taking steps to promote confidence in the democratic process going forward,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Tshisekedi officially triumphed with 73.47 percent and the vote passed largely peacefully in a country long torn by violence and instability.

But voting was officially extended by a day due to logistical snarls and polls were open for days afterward in remote areas.