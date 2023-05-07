Renowned Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess was shot dead on Saturday evening, police said. Tusubira who has been the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association, was attacked in his car by unknown assailants near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Photos and videos shared widely on social media on Saturday evening showed an unresponsive Tusubira, also known as Jajja Iculi donning a white jersey covered in blood.

A statement posted on his Facebook page, Jajja Iculli1, moments after his shooting read: “We are saddened to inform you that Jajja Iculi has been shot. More info to come,” ADMIN.

Less than 30 minutes later, another statement added: “I have lost what to tell you all lovers of Jajja Iculi but it is confirmed Jajja Iculi is no more RIP😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”