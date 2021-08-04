By Our Reporter

Foreign Affairs state minister, Mr Okello Oryem Wednesday said Turkey-based Ugandan blogger and government critic Fred Lumbuye was not above the law following reports that he had been arrested.

According to reports from the Ugandan Community in Istanbul- Turkey, Mr Lumbuye was arrested by unknown people.

Officials at the Foreign affairs ministry said this morning that the Uganda Embassy in Ankara is yet to receive official communication from the relevant law enforcement institutions of Turkey in regard to Lumbuye’s case.

However, while addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday Mr Oryem said Mr Lumbuye was not a special person and should not expect to be treated exceptionally if he broke the law.

“I heard that he has been arrested. And if he’s arrested because of a crime he committed, then he deserves to be arrested because of that crime. Anybody who commits a crime in any country whatsoever will pay the price for committing for breaking the law, including in Uganda. That person you’re talking about is not a special person. Who is he that he can be above the law irrespective of where he’s he is! The law is very clear in all countries; you break the law, you pay the penalty. So if he broke the law then he will pay the price,” Mr Oryem said.

“And I would have thought that every single one of you would be jubilating that this person committed a crime and he’s been arrested and being brought before the court of law but now it seems you’re sympathizing with him,” he added.

