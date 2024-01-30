Mr Ronald Kibedi Cox, a 48-year-old blogger has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly insulting his ex-girlfriend and her mother through social media videos.

Cox, a resident of Kyanja Ring Road in Nakawa Division, is accused of cyber harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Prosecution alleges that from 2021 until the time of his arrest on January 18, 2024, in Kampala City, Cox used his official Facebook page to post videos specifically directed at his former girlfriend and her mother.

The videos, according to the charges, insinuate that both the daughter and mother are prostitutes, who regularly bleach their skin. Feeling offended and harassed, the duo reported the matter to the Central Police Station (CPS), leading to Cox’s arrest.

Cox has denied the charges before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. He has been remanded until Friday this week when he will be allowed to apply for bail.