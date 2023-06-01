By David Awori

A police inquest into the mysterious death of a senior lecturer at Busitema University, Nagongera campus, has revealed that she died as a result of a blood clot.

Dr. Angella Karoro from the Faculty of Science (Education) was on Tuesday found dead in her bed, in what her family members initially theorised that she had succumbed to high blood pressure.

However, Mr. Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi region police spokesperson, said an autopsy report from Mulago Hospital had established the cause of death to be related to a blood clot.

“Following the death of Ms. Karoro, we commenced investigations and have since established from the postmortem report that she succumbed to a blood clot,” Mr. Mugwe said in an interview on Wednesday.

Dr. Charles Muweesi, the Busitema University publicist, however, in an interview revealed that they were yet to receive the autopsy report.

“It is true one of our senior lecturers died, but we are yet to establish the cause of death because the postmortem report is yet to be made available to us,” Dr. Muweesi said.

He added that the deceased’s neighbours tried to rush her to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Ms Agnes Masajja, a colleague of the deceased, said the tragic news took them by surprise because she (Dr. Karoro) was at the campus on Monday going about her routine normally and looked to be in good health.

“Those who were close to her said she was in her ‘normal mood’ and attended to her office chores before retiring home. It is unfortunate to hear that she passed on,” she added.

Dr. Muweesi said the deceased’s body was on Wednesday slated to be taken to her ancestral home in Bushenyi district, with the tentative burial set for Friday this week, preceded by a funeral service at All Saints Church, Bushenyi.