The number of bodies retrieved from Lake Victoria has risen to 3 after one more body was recovered yesterday evening by fishermen who were operating on the lake.

According to Kyamuswa County Member of Parliament Moses Kabuusu, 2 bodies were earlier recovered by a joint operation involving security divers and well-wishers before the operation was called off in the afternoon due to poor weather.

25 people are believed to have drowned on Wednesday morning in what has been described as one of the worst accidents on Lake Victoria this. The deceased were part of the 34 people on the suspected ill-fated boat that capsized along the way.

Kabuusu now proposes that government offers free life jackets to al individuals traveling by water.

“The Ministry of Works says they are going to enforce life jackets as a prerequisite for traveling on water. Whereas it is a safety and security measure for their lives, goverment did not put into consideration peole who do not have them. Traveling on water is like somebody who walks on the road. If they have to enforce this mechanism of mandatory wearing of life jackets, they should give out life jackets to people traveling on water,” Kabuusu.