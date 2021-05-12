By Monitor team

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, secretly left his home in Magere, Wakiso District, hours before security forces surrounded it to prevent his departure.

Bobi is said to have departed his home in Magerere hurriedly, together with his wife Barbie, after security contacts alerted him that he was due to be placed under house arrest ahead of President Museveni’s inauguration.

The former-presidential candidate reportedly left his house in the wee hours of Monday morning, and his whereabouts remain unknown, with police Spokesman Fred Enanga saying they have him on their radar.

Police told a joint press conference in Kampala early this week, that they had received intelligence that a defeated opposition leader planned to irregularly swear himself in, in the eastern Iganga District as President.

They gave no names and NUP Spokesman, Joel Ssenyonyi, dismissed the claim as a money-making deal for security agencies.

Bobi, who came second in the January 14 poll with 35% of the votes, was invited to the president’s swearing-in for a record sixth elective term but he rejected the invitation, arguing that his victory had been stolen and he could not attend the “illegal” event.