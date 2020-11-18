By Derrick Wandera

The NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is detained at Nalufenya police post in Jinja.

Kyagulanyi was earlier arrested in Luuka from his first rally, in which police dispersed and forcefully arrested him.

In the scuffle, some journalists were teargassed, injured, and rushed to hospitals.

According to Daily Monitor’s Derrick Wandera, the rally had massive numbers of supporters beyond those stated in the COVID-19 guidelines.

He is currently detained at Nalufenya with the rest of the rallies hanging in balance.

Kyagulanyi was programed to campaign in Luuka, Buyende, and Kamuli districts today.