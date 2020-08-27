Despite the busy schedules he must have as the political and election season heats up, National Union Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has found time to express his love for his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi as the couple celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today.

In a Facebook post, Bobi Wine says that his father advised him to continue loving his wife and to keep the union between him, Barbie and their families.

“Son, this ring means a commitment and promise to LOVE someone’s daughter the same way that I have LOVED you. I know you have already loved her for 10 years but with this ring, it’s a covenant not only between you and her but between our two families and our communities. If you keep this commitment and promise, I will sleep well even in my grave,” said my father on 27th August 2011 in the dressing room,” Bobi Wine posted.

Bobi Wine added that he loves Barbie on not just his own behalf but that of his family too.

“Dear Barbie Kyagulanyi, now you know that I LOVE YOU not only on my behalf but on behalf of my parents and all my people. It’s been 19 years and you’re still the one that makes my world go around. Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.

Barbie also went ahead to thank Bobi Wine for being an amazing father, husband and best friend. She also appreciated him for standing by her side at all times and elevating her.

“To be held like this by the one I love so deeply is one of my dreams come true.

Being loved back with no reservations is a blessing. Taata, you have loved me at my lowest and elevated me at every given opportunity never making me feel any less. My nineteen years of staying under the same roof with you have been years of self-realization, utmost growth and total bliss. I am lucky to be your wife, to have you for a best friend and to be the mother of your children. I am excited about the coming times ahead. For better, for best, for the good and the pretty!

Happy Wedding anniversary Bobi Wine,” she posted.

The couple that has four children met in November 2000 at the National Theatre where they were both acting in a play in which Bobi Wine was a president and Barbie was the first lady.