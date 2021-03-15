By Abubaker Lubowa

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested as he led a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of hundreds of his supporters who are missing after they were arrested during and after the January 14 elections.

The runner-up in the presidential poll which saw Mr Yoweri Museveni declared winner was on Monday intercepted by police at City Square in Kampala as he led a group of his followers to demand for the freedom of his supporters most of whom he says were kidnapped and tortured by security operatives.