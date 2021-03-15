By Abubaker Lubowa
National Unity Platform (NUP) president Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested as he led a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of hundreds of his supporters who are missing after they were arrested during and after the January 14 elections.
The runner-up in the presidential poll which saw Mr Yoweri Museveni declared winner was on Monday intercepted by police at City Square in Kampala as he led a group of his followers to demand for the freedom of his supporters most of whom he says were kidnapped and tortured by security operatives.
“This group of Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) cheated massively in elections. They rigged and did ballot stuffing; helped by the weak organization of (ruling) NRM party and corrupt people. Those who helped them in Police abused their trust and are a disgrace,” Mr Museveni said.
